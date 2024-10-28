Seeking Clues to Etsy (ETSY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Etsy (ETSY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.54 per share, reflecting a decline of 15.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $654.43 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 2.9%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Etsy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Services' will reach $179.54 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2.4%.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Marketplace' to come in at $475.34 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total GMS' should arrive at $2,971.74 thousand. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.04 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Active buyers' to reach 97,186. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 97,343 in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Percent GMS ex-U.S. Domestic' should come in at 46.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 45%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Active sellers' will likely reach 9,694. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,802 in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Etsy have returned -14.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, ETSY carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

