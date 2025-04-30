Seeking Clues to Estee Lauder (EL) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Estee Lauder (EL) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, indicating a decline of 70.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.51 billion, representing a decrease of 11% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Estee Lauder metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Skin Care' reaching $1.87 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -9.3% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Makeup' will reach $1.07 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -6% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales- Other' will likely reach -$38.46 million. The estimate suggests a change of -247.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net sales- Hair Care' to come in at $134.79 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Fragrance' will reach $574.19 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales- The Americas' to reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -3.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa' at $1.40 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -15.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Asia/Pacific' stands at $1.02 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -13.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' will reach $354.08 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $468 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)- Other' should arrive at -$220.82 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $11 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup' should come in at $53.44 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $66 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' of $17.18 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $29 million.



Estee Lauder shares have witnessed a change of -12.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EL is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

