Seeking Clues to Estee Lauder (EL) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Estee Lauder (EL) to post quarterly earnings of $0.16 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $3.38 billion, up 0.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.3% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Estee Lauder metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Skin Care' to reach $1.58 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Makeup' stands at $1.05 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Other' to come in at -$56.87 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -327.5%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Hair Care' will likely reach $140.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Fragrance' will reach $649.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- The Americas' should come in at $1.02 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -13.8% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income (Loss)- Skin Care' will reach $119.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $117.00 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Income (Loss)- Other' reaching -$13.76 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $11.00 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance' will reach $53.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $60.00 million.

Over the past month, Estee Lauder shares have recorded returns of +12.1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), EL will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

