Seeking Clues to Equifax (EFX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Equifax (EFX) to post quarterly earnings of $1.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6%. Revenues are expected to be $1.41 billion, up 1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Equifax metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions' should arrive at $481.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.5%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions' will reach $610.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating revenue- Total International' at $322.96 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Mortgage Solutions' to reach $40.64 million. The estimate points to a change of +7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Financial Marketing Services' reaching $48.47 million. The estimate points to a change of +2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Verification Services' of $491.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Operating revenue- U.S. Information Solutions- Online Information Solutions' to come in at $392.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.2% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating revenue- Workforce Solutions- Employer Services' will reach $119.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating revenue- Asia Pacific' should come in at $78.07 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating revenue- Latin America' stands at $92.23 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating revenue- Europe' will reach $87.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating revenue- Canada' will likely reach $64.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.5%.



View all Key Company Metrics for Equifax here>>>



Over the past month, Equifax shares have recorded returns of -4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), EFX will likely underperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Equifax, Inc. (EFX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.