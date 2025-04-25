Seeking Clues to Enterprise Products (EPD) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.69 per share, reflecting an increase of 4.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $14.09 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 4.5%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.7% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Enterprise Products metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL fractionation volumes per day' reaching 1,613.15 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 1557 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Fee-based natural gas processing per day' to come in at 7,062.97 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6363 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - NGL pipeline transportation volumes per day' will reach 4,458.61 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4157 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Natural Gas Pipelines & Services net - Natural gas transportation volumes per day' at 20,175.16 BBtu/D. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 18,600 BBtu/D.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Petrochemical Services net - Butane isomerization volumes per day' will likely reach 120.07 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 117 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Petrochemical Services net - Propylene fractionation volumes per day' should arrive at 104.11 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 96 millions of barrels of oil.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Petrochemical Services net - Octane enhancement and related plant sales volumes per day' should come in at 31.03 millions of barrels of oil. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 35 millions of barrels of oil.

It is projected by analysts that the 'NGL Pipelines & Services net - Equity NGL production per day' will reach 196.18 millions of barrels of oil. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 185 millions of barrels of oil in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Gross operating margin- NGL Pipelines & Services' to reach $1.46 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.34 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross operating margin- Crude Oil Pipelines & Services' of $411.62 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $411 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross operating margin- Natural Gas Pipelines & Services' stands at $342.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $312 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross operating margin- Petrochemical & Refined Products Services' will reach $352.84 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $444 million.



View all Key Company Metrics for Enterprise Products here>>>



Shares of Enterprise Products have demonstrated returns of -7.8% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EPD is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent.

Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity. Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators,and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (EPD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.