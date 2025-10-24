Seeking Clues to Entergy (ETR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Entergy (ETR) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.45 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 3.3% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $3.53 billion, increasing 4% from the same quarter last year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 8.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Entergy metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating Revenue- Electric' stands at $3.50 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenue- Other' should arrive at $15.28 million. The estimate suggests a change of -19.4% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenue- Natural Gas' of $35.56 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Over the past month, shares of Entergy have returned +5.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.3% change. Currently, ETR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Entergy Corporation (ETR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

