Seeking Clues to Entegris (ENTG) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Entegris (ENTG) to post quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 16.2%. Revenues are expected to be $830.73 million, down 6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.2% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Entegris metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Microcontamination Control' will reach $303.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Advanced Materials Handling' stands at $188.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Microcontamination Control' should come in at $101.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $101.13 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Profit- Advanced Materials Handling' reaching $34.70 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $31.64 million.



Shares of Entegris have demonstrated returns of -0.9% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), ENTG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

