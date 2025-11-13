Seeking Clues to Energizer (ENR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Energizer Holdings (ENR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.12 per share, reflecting a decline of 8.2% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $831.03 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.7% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Energizer metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales by products- Batteries & Lights' of $676.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales by products- Auto Care' to reach $154.58 million. The estimate points to a change of +0.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Profit- Auto Care' should come in at $21.89 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $20.00 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Segment Profit- Batteries & Lights' at $189.59 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $179.50 million.

Over the past month, shares of Energizer have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.6% change. Currently, ENR carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

