Seeking Clues to Emerson Electric (EMR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Emerson Electric (EMR) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.42 per share, indicating an increase of 10.1% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $4.45 billion, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Emerson Electric metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Software and Control - AspenTech' reaching $300.37 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -6.1%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices' will reach $3.11 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Software And Control - Control Systems & Software' at $707.82 million. The estimate suggests a change of +6.8% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Final Control' will likely reach $1.08 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Discrete Automation' to reach $629.25 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Safety & Productivity' of $378.38 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Software And Control' stands at $1.36 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +38.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Intelligent Devices - Measurement & Analytical' should arrive at $1.02 billion. The estimate points to a change of +12.1% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'EBIT - Software and Control - AspenTech' should come in at $13.11 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Emerson Electric have demonstrated returns of +3.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), EMR is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future.

Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

