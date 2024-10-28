Seeking Clues to eBay (EBAY) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, eBay (EBAY) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.18 per share, reflecting an increase of 14.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $2.55 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.9%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some eBay metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross merchandise volume (GMV)' will likely reach $18.11 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $17.99 billion in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Active Buyers' will reach 132.34 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 132 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross merchandise volume - International' will reach $9.32 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $9.35 billion.

The consensus estimate for 'Gross merchandise volume - US' stands at $8.71 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.64 billion.

Analysts expect 'Total transaction take rate' to come in at 13.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.9%.



View all Key Company Metrics for eBay here>>>



Over the past month, shares of eBay have returned -1.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% change. Currently, EBAY carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

eBay Inc. (EBAY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

