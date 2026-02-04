Seeking Clues to Dynatrace (DT) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dynatrace (DT) will report quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 10.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $505.93 million, exhibiting an increase of 16% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dynatrace metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Services' stands at $21.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +15.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscriptions' should come in at $484.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +16% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR)- Total' reaching $1.94 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.65 billion.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross profit- Subscriptions' will likely reach $416.69 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $356.54 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dynatrace have demonstrated returns of -19.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.9% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DT is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dynatrace, Inc. (DT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.