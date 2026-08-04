Seeking Clues to Dutch Bros (BROS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Dutch Bros (BROS) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.29 per share, reflecting an increase of 11.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $524.2 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 26.1%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Dutch Bros metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Franchising and other' at $38.68 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Company-operated shops' to come in at $485.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +27.6%.

Analysts predict that the 'System same shop sales and transactions' will reach 5.4%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.1% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Shop count, end of period - Total shop count' will reach 1,218 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,043 .

It is projected by analysts that the 'Shop count, end of period - Franchised' will reach 336 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 318 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Shop count, end of period - Company-operated' of 882 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 725 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total net - new shop openings' will likely reach 42 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Company-operated same shop sales and transactions' should arrive at 6.8%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 7.8%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Company-operated new openings' reaching 39 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30 in the same quarter last year.

Shares of Dutch Bros have experienced a change of -4.6% in the past month compared to the +1.7% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), BROS is expected to outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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