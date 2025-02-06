Seeking Clues to DuPont de Nemours (DD) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from DuPont de Nemours (DD) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.98 per share, indicating an increase of 12.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $3.07 billion, representing an increase of 5.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 3.5% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some DuPont de Nemours metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Electronics & Industrial' will likely reach $1.50 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.5%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Corporate & Other' should come in at $232.58 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -10.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Water & Protection' should arrive at $1.35 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Electronics & Industrial' will reach $446.15 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $378 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Operating EBITDA- Corporate & Other' to come in at $4.00 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $23 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating EBITDA- Water & Protection' will reach $339.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $314 million in the same quarter last year.



Shares of DuPont de Nemours have experienced a change of +3.6% in the past month compared to the +2.1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DD is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

