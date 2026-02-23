Seeking Clues to Duolingo (DUOL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.79 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 154.8%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $276.79 million, exhibiting an increase of 32.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Duolingo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Subscription' will reach $237.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +36.2% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other- Other (including Advertising, DET and others)' should come in at $39.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +47.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Other- Advertising' should arrive at $17.55 million. The estimate indicates a change of +22.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Other- Duolingo English Test' to reach $10.42 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.7%.

Analysts expect 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' to come in at 12.12 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Subscription bookings' will reach $296.58 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $236.50 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Daily active users (DAUs)' stands at 52.33 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.50 million in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' at 137.98 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 116.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, shares of Duolingo have returned -27.6% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.8% change. Currently, DUOL carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), suggesting that it may underperform the overall market in the near future.

Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.