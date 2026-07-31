Seeking Clues to Duolingo (DUOL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) will report quarterly earnings of $0.61 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 33%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $297.35 million, exhibiting an increase of 17.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Duolingo metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should come in at $254.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +21% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Advertising' reaching $22.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +10.8% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Duolingo English Test' will reach $9.71 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Other' stands at $0.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of -97.5% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- In-App Purchases' will reach $10.75 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.5% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Total bookings' to come in at $286.09 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $268.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Subscription bookings' of $243.43 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $227.30 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Daily active users (DAUs)' should arrive at 58.03 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 47.70 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Monthly active users (MAUs)' will likely reach 139.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 128.30 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Paid subscribers (at period end)' to reach 12.59 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.90 million in the same quarter last year.

Over the past month, Duolingo shares have recorded returns of +6.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), DUOL will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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