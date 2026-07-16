Seeking Clues to D.R. Horton (DHI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from D.R. Horton (DHI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.99 per share, indicating a decline of 11% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $9.18 billion, representing a decline of 0.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.2% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some D.R. Horton metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding- Home sales' will reach $8.59 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +0.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Rental' of $297.62 million. The estimate indicates a change of -21.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Financial Services' at $228.92 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.5%.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Homebuilding' will reach $8.61 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +0.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Northwest' to come in at $671.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- North' should arrive at $1.23 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- Southwest' to reach $1.26 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Geographic Revenues- Homebuilding- South Central' will reach $1.86 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average Selling Price - Homes Closed' reaching $361.83 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $369.60 million in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Homes Closed - Homes' should come in at 23,801 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23,160 .

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales Orders - Homes' stands at 24,109 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 23,071 .

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Sales Order Backlog - Homes' will likely reach 17,190 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14,075 .

Shares of D.R. Horton have experienced a change of -0.6% in the past month compared to the +0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DHI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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