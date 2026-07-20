Seeking Clues to Dow Inc. (DOW) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Dow Inc. (DOW) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share, indicating an increase of 385.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $12.01 billion, representing an increase of 18.8% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 10.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Dow Inc. metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Performance Materials & Coatings' will reach $2.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Corporate' at $162.67 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.8% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' to come in at $6.66 billion. The estimate points to a change of +32.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Industrial Intermediates & Infrastructure' of $3.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating EBITDA- Packaging & Specialty Plastics' will reach $1.84 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $440.00 million in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating EBITDA- Performance Materials & Coatings' will likely reach $274.51 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $344.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Dow Inc. have returned -5.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.6% change. Currently, DOW carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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