Seeking Clues to Dover (DOV) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dover Corporation (DOV) to post quarterly earnings of $2.48 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 12.7%. Revenues are expected to be $2.07 billion, up 7.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 0.2% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Dover metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Engineered Products' will reach $291.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Clean Energy & Fueling' reaching $550.00 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.2% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' should come in at $375.88 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Pumps & Process Solutions' at $546.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of +14% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Imaging & Identification' stands at $303.86 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- Engineered Products' of $65.37 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $64.86 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Adjusted EBITDA- Clean Energy & Fueling' to come in at $121.44 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $111.36 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Adjusted EBITDA- Climate & Sustainability Technologies' will likely reach $64.83 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $52.57 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Adjusted EBITDA- Pumps & Process Solutions' to reach $179.26 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $155.00 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted EBITDA- Imaging & Identification' should arrive at $87.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $82.45 million.

Over the past month, Dover shares have recorded returns of +4.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DOV will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Dover Corporation (DOV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.