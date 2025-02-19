Seeking Clues to Domino's Pizza (DPZ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Domino's Pizza (DPZ) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.95 per share, reflecting an increase of 10.5% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.48 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 5.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.7% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Domino's Pizza metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- U.S. franchise advertising' at $160.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.1% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- U.S. Company-owned stores' should come in at $121.12 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Supply chain' should arrive at $897.92 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- International franchise royalties and fees' will reach $100.93 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Same store sales growth - U.S. Company-owned stores' to reach 1.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 5.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Store counts - Total U.S. Stores' of 7,027. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,854 in the same quarter last year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Store counts - Total' reaching 21,404. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 20,591.

The consensus estimate for 'Store counts - International Stores' stands at 14,378. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 13,435 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Store counts - U.S. Company-owned Stores' will reach 292. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 288.

Analysts expect 'Store counts - U.S. Franchise Stores' to come in at 6,735. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6,566 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Store counts - Opened - International Stores' will reach 360. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 336.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Store counts - Opened - Total U.S. stores' will likely reach 99. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 95.



Over the past month, shares of Domino's Pizza have returned +11.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.7% change. Currently, DPZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

