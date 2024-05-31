Seeking Clues to Dollar Tree (DLTR) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dollar Tree (DLTR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.43 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $7.63 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.2% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 1.6% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dollar Tree metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Dollar Tree' will reach $4.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.2% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Family Dollar' to reach $3.37 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.6% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Total net sales' reaching $7.61 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Other revenue' will likely reach $5.10 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +18.6%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Family Dollar - Same-Store Sales' should arrive at 0.0%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6.6%.

Analysts expect 'Enterprise - Same-Store Sales' to come in at 2.5%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.8%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Dollar Tree - Same-Store Sales' will reach 4.5%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 3.4%.

The consensus estimate for 'Total - Number of stores' stands at 16,539. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 16,419 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Dollar Tree - Selling Square Footage' should come in at 73.99 Msq ft. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 70.7 Msq ft in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Dollar Tree - Ending stores' at 8,523. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 8,153.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Family Dollar - Ending stores' of 8,016. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 8,266 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Family Dollar - Selling Square Footage' will reach 60.77 Msq ft. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 62.3 Msq ft.



Over the past month, shares of Dollar Tree have returned -4.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.1% change. Currently, DLTR carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

Dollar Tree, Inc. (DLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

