Seeking Clues to Disney (DIS) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Walt Disney (DIS) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.09 per share, indicating an increase of 32.9% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $22.59 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 2.4% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Disney metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' should arrive at 25.73 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 26 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will likely reach 46.33 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 43.9 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' of 4.68 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.6 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' stands at 51.01 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 48.5 million.

Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' will reach $6.04. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $5.34 in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will reach $11.96. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $12.11.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' reaching $94.66. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $90.08 in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Domestic (U.S. and Canada)' at 55.53 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 46.5 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' to reach 64.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.1 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Disney+ Hotstar' should come in at 35.45 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 37.6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.



Over the past month, Disney shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DIS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

