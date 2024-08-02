Seeking Clues to Disney (DIS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Walt Disney (DIS) will report quarterly earnings of $1.20 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 16.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $22.86 billion, exhibiting an increase of 2.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Disney metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Entertainment' will reach $10.16 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -27.5% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Entertainment- Linear Networks' at $2.64 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -60.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Experiences' should come in at $8.67 billion. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Entertainment- Content Sales/Licensing and Other' stands at $1.89 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - ESPN+' should arrive at $6.03. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $5.45.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu' will reach 50.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 48.3 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - Live TV + SVOD' reaching 4.46 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 4.3 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Average monthly revenue per paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' will reach $11.89. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $12.39 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Number of paid subscriber - ESPN+' will likely reach 25.25 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 25.2 million.

Analysts expect 'Number of paid subscriber - Hulu - SVOD Only' to come in at 46.02 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 44 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - Disney+ Hotstar' of 37.05 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 40.4 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Number of paid subscriber - Disney+ - International (excluding Disney+ Hotstar)' to reach 63.65 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 59.7 million.



Shares of Disney have demonstrated returns of -5.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DIS is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

