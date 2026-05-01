Seeking Clues to Disney (DIS) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Walt Disney (DIS) to post quarterly earnings of $1.49 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 2.8%. Revenues are expected to be $25.03 billion, up 6% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.5% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Disney metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Entertainment' to come in at $11.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +8.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Sports' will likely reach $4.60 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Experiences' to reach $9.43 billion. The estimate points to a change of +6.1% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Sports- Affiliate Fees' at $3.16 billion. The estimate points to a change of +19.2% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Sports- Advertising' will reach $1.18 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Sports- Other' reaching $223.73 million. The estimate points to a change of -9.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Linear Networks- Advertising' will reach $1.63 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +121.9% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Linear Networks- Affiliate fees' stands at $7.81 billion. The estimate points to a change of +375.3% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Experiences- International' should come in at $1.49 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Experiences- Domestic' of $6.86 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Supplemental revenue- Parks & Experiences- Consumer Products' should arrive at $964.44 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Segment Operating Income (Loss)- Experiences' will reach $2.54 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $2.49 billion.

Disney shares have witnessed a change of +7.4% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DIS is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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