Seeking Clues to Digital Realty Trust (DLR) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust (DLR) will report quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.5%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.44 billion, exhibiting an increase of 6.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted upward by 0.1% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Digital Realty Trust metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Rental revenues' should arrive at $987.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.2%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Utilities' will reach $274.21 million. The estimate points to a change of -0.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements- Other' reaching $43.52 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Tenant reimbursements (Utilities + Other)' to reach $317.73 million. The estimate suggests a change of +0.4% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Fee Income' should come in at $20.36 million. The estimate points to a change of +30.1% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Interconnection and other' will reach $115.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.3% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Depreciation and amortization' will likely reach $436.92 million.

Over the past month, shares of Digital Realty Trust have returned +1.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.4% change. Currently, DLR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.