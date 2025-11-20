Seeking Clues to Dick's (DKS) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) will report quarterly earnings of $2.69 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 2.2%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $3.19 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.4% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Dick's metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Comparable store sales - YoY change' should come in at 3.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 4.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'Number of stores - Total (EOP)' will reach 886 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 864 in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Total Square Footage' should arrive at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Number of stores - Dicks Sporting Goods' will reach 718 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 727 .

Analysts expect 'Number of stores - Golf Galaxy/Specialty Concept Store' to come in at 182 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 137 .

The average prediction of analysts places 'Sales per store' at $3.64 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $3.54 million.

Over the past month, shares of Dick's have returned -9.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -0.3% change.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS)

