Seeking Clues to Delta (DAL) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Delta Air Lines (DAL) to post quarterly earnings of $1.99 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 15.7%. Revenues are expected to be $16.18 billion, down 2.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 10.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Delta metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts expect 'Operating Revenues- Passenger' to come in at $13.81 billion. The estimate suggests a change of -0.2% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Cargo' of $204.15 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Revenues- Other' should arrive at $2.50 billion. The estimate points to a change of -4.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Domestic' will reach $9.30 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Pacific' will reach $715.71 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.4% year over year.

The consensus estimate for 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Latin America' stands at $1.01 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.4%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Passenger Revenue by Geographic Region- Atlantic' will reach $2.66 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger Load Factor' should come in at 86.8%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 87.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue passenger miles - Consolidated' will likely reach 67.54 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 65.24 billion.

Analysts forecast 'Available seat miles - Consolidated' to reach 77.89 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 74.66 billion in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Cost per Available Seat Mile (CASM) - Ex' at N/A. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of N/A.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Operating Cost Per Available Seat Mile' reaching N/A. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported N/A in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Delta have demonstrated returns of +4.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), DAL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

