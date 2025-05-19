Seeking Clues to Deckers (DECK) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Deckers (DECK) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.56 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 32.5% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $985.64 million, increasing 2.7% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.9% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Deckers metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Total' will reach $605.85 million. The estimate points to a change of +13.7% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Total' will reach $340.69 million. The estimate suggests a change of -5.7% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Total' reaching $49.99 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Total' should arrive at $4.94 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.1%.

The consensus estimate for 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Direct-to-Consumer' stands at $215.60 million. The estimate suggests a change of +17.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Wholesale' to reach $42.77 million. The estimate suggests a change of -7% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales by brand and channel- Other brands- Wholesale' will reach $4.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales by brand and channel- UGG brand- Wholesale' should come in at $130.35 million. The estimate suggests a change of -6.2% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales by brand and channel- HOKA brand- Wholesale' will likely reach $389.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.4% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales by brand and channel- Teva brands- Direct-to-Consumer' at $6.95 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net sales by location- International' of $315.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Net sales by location- Domestic' to come in at $654.43 million. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.



Shares of Deckers have demonstrated returns of +21.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), DECK is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

