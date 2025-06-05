Seeking Clues to Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Dave & Buster's (PLAY) to post quarterly earnings of $1.05 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 6.3%. Revenues are expected to be $569.26 million, down 3.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 2.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Dave & Buster's metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Entertainment revenues' will likely reach $374.14 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Food and beverage revenues' to reach $195.08 million. The estimate indicates a change of -3.6% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Stores Count - End of Period' should come in at 234. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 224.



Over the past month, Dave & Buster's shares have recorded returns of +12.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.2% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), PLAY will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

