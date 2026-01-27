Seeking Clues to Cullen/Frost (CFR) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers (CFR) will report quarterly earnings of $2.47 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 4.7%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $585.8 million, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cullen/Frost metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Total earning assets and average rate earned - Average balance' will reach $49.42 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $47.58 billion.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Interest Margin (FTE)' at 3.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 3.5% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts expect 'Total Non-Performing Loans/ Non-accrual loans' to come in at $56.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $78.87 million.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Book value per common share at end of quarter' of $69.50 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $58.46 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Non-Interest Income' will likely reach $123.85 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $122.82 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Interest Income (FTE)' reaching $461.96 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $433.73 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Service charges on deposit accounts' should come in at $29.74 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $27.91 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Interest Income' to reach $435.51 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $413.52 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Insurance commissions and fees' stands at $14.91 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $14.22 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Trust and investment management fees' should arrive at $45.05 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $43.77 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Other charges, commissions and fees' will reach $14.64 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $15.21 million in the same quarter last year.

Cullen/Frost shares have witnessed a change of +5.9% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.4% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

