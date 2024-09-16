Seeking Clues to Cracker Barrel (CBRL) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (CBRL) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.17 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 34.6% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $898.79 million, increasing 7.4% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 10% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cracker Barrel metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Retail' should arrive at $167.63 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Restaurant' of $731.16 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +10.2%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of stores - Total (End of Period)' reaching 723. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 661.



Shares of Cracker Barrel have demonstrated returns of -3.3% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.7% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CBRL is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

