Seeking Clues to CoStar (CSGP) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, CoStar Group (CSGP) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share, reflecting a decline of 6.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $771.67 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.8%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CoStar metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- CoStar' stands at $267.89 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5.9% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Information Services' will reach $36.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of +10% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Other Marketplaces' to come in at $50.20 million. The estimate points to a change of +60.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- LoopNet' to reach $74.65 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Residential' should arrive at $31.02 million. The estimate suggests a change of +18.4% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Multifamily' at $293.26 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11% from the prior-year quarter.

CoStar shares have witnessed a change of +7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSGP is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

