Seeking Clues to Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. (CTVA) will report quarterly earnings of $1.89 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $6.23 billion, exhibiting an increase of 1.9% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 3.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Corteva, Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue- Seed' at $4.46 billion. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Crop Protection' to come in at $1.80 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Other' to reach $88.17 million. The estimate suggests a change of -48.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Seed- Other' will reach $168.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +16.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Herbicides' will likely reach $951.43 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Insecticides' will reach $413.11 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Crop Protection- Fungicides' of $261.53 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +4.6%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Seed- Soybean' reaching $1.31 billion. The estimate points to a change of -0.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Seed- Corn' stands at $2.74 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +2%.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Seed- Other oilseeds' will reach $218.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +17.7% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Seed' should arrive at $1.77 billion. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1.70 billion.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating EBITDA- Crop Protection' should come in at $249.65 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $255.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Corteva, Inc. shares have witnessed a change of -6.5% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.3% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CTVA is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

