Seeking Clues to Corning (GLW) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Corning (GLW) to post quarterly earnings of $0.52 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 15.6%. Revenues are expected to be $3.7 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Corning metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Display Technologies' of $1.01 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.7% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Optical Communications' at $1.15 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +25.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Hemlock and Emerging Growth Businesses' stands at $339.78 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.9%.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty Materials' to reach $539.17 million. The estimate points to a change of -4.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Life Sciences' will likely reach $243.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6% from the prior-year quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Environmental Technologies' will reach $422.02 million. The estimate points to a change of -6% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Segment Net Income- Display Technologies' will reach $241.80 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $242 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Segment Net Income- Life Sciences' should come in at $15.75 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $13 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts expect 'Segment Net Income- Environmental Technologies' to come in at $95.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99 million in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Segment Net Income- Specialty Materials' will reach $78.22 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $72 million.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Segment Net Income- Optical Communications' reaching $140.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $91 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Corning here>>>



Over the past month, Corning shares have recorded returns of +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), GLW will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Corning Incorporated (GLW) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.