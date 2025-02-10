Seeking Clues to Copa Holdings (CPA) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Copa Holdings (CPA) to post quarterly earnings of $3.84 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 14.1%. Revenues are expected to be $880.05 million, down 4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 3.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Copa Holdings metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating Revenues- Passenger revenue' of $844.35 million. The estimate points to a change of -4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Load factor' reaching 86.1%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 86.7% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Passenger revenue per ASM' should come in at 10.80 cents. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 12.2 cents in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Yield' should arrive at 12.56 cents. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 14 cents.

Analysts expect 'Avg. Price per Fuel Gallon' to come in at $2.43. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $3.07 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Available seat miles' will reach 7.81 billion. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 7.23 billion in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'CASM excluding fuel' stands at 5.96 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6 cents in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'CASM' will reach 8.82 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 9.7 cents in the same quarter last year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Passengers miles' at 6.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6.26 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Analysts predict that the 'RASM' will reach 11.28 cents. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 12.7 cents in the same quarter last year.

Analysts forecast 'Fuel Gallons Consumed' to reach 92.33 Mgal. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 85.6 Mgal.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total Number of Aircraft' will likely reach 112. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 106 in the same quarter of the previous year.



Shares of Copa Holdings have demonstrated returns of +5.1% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.1% change. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), CPA is expected to lag the overall market performance in the near future.

