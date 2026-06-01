Seeking Clues to The Cooper Companies (COO) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies (COO) will report quarterly earnings of $1.10 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 14.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $1.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain The Cooper Companies metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue by Category- CVI' will likely reach $711.18 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.2% from the year-ago quarter.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue by Category- CSI' will reach $343.62 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Office and surgical' at $208.84 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.5%.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue by Category- CSI- Fertility' stands at $133.94 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.6% from the year-ago quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Sphere, other' should arrive at $354.60 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue by Category- CVI- Toric and multifocal' reaching $354.97 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue by Geography- Americas' to reach $301.19 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.7% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts expect 'Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific' to come in at $134.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of -2.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue by Geography- EMEA' will reach $273.00 million. The estimate points to a change of +9.8% from the year-ago quarter.

Over the past month, shares of The Cooper Companies have returned -1.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +6.3% change. Currently, COO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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