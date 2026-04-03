Seeking Clues to Constellation Brands (STZ) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Constellation Brands (STZ) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, indicating a decline of 33.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.9 billion, representing a decline of 12.4% year over year.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 0.5% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Constellation Brands metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Wine and Spirits' will reach $194.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of -57.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Beer' at $1.71 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +0.1%.

Analysts forecast 'Operating Income- Wine and Spirits' to reach $2.39 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $99.70 million in the same quarter last year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Beer' should arrive at $573.63 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $623.80 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, shares of Constellation Brands have returned +2.7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4.2% change. Currently, STZ carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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