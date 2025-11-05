Seeking Clues to Consolidated Water (CWCO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Consolidated Water (CWCO) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.24 per share, reflecting a decline of 22.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $32.8 million, representing a year-over-year decrease of 1.8%.

The current level reflects an upward revision of 1.3% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Consolidated Water metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Manufacturing' to reach $4.85 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.1% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Services' should come in at $11.93 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -5.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Retail' of $7.84 million. The estimate suggests a change of +3.3% year over year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Bulk' will reach $8.60 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2%.

Over the past month, shares of Consolidated Water have returned +4.3% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, CWCO carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Consolidated Water Co. Ltd. (CWCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.