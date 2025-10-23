Seeking Clues to Commvault (CVLT) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Commvault Systems (CVLT) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.94 per share, reflecting an increase of 13.3% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $273.48 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 17.2%.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 4.2% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Commvault metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Perpetual license' will likely reach $7.65 million. The estimate points to a change of -27.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Other services' of $11.79 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenues- Customer support' stands at $78.75 million. The estimate indicates a change of +1.4% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Subscription' should arrive at $175.32 million. The estimate indicates a change of +30.8% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts expect 'Annualized Recurring Revenue (ARR)' to come in at $1029.91 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $853.27 .

Over the past month, shares of Commvault have returned -7.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.2% change. Currently, CVLT carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), suggesting that it may outperform. the overall market in the near future.

