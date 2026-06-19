Seeking Clues to Commercial Metals (CMC) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Commercial Metals (CMC) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.63 per share, indicating an increase of 120.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.38 billion, representing an increase of 17.8% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.

Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Commercial Metals metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales-- Construction Solutions Group- Net sales from external customers' to reach $378.29 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +91.6%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Construction Solutions Group- Ground stabilization products' of $61.24 million. The estimate suggests a change of -10.7% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net sales from external customers- North America' will likely reach $1.71 billion. The estimate points to a change of +9.5% from the year-ago quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net sales from external customers- Europe' should come in at $267.11 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.9% from the year-ago quarter.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales from external customers- Corporate and Other' at $11.52 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8.9%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Major product- North America- Other' should arrive at $63.16 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Raw materials' reaching $981.80 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $809.00 .

Analysts predict that the 'Europe - Steel products metal margin per ton' will reach $313.48 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $293.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Downstream products' stands at $1242.79 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $1212.00 .

Analysts expect 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of raw materials per ton' to come in at $738.14 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $617.00 in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Cost of ferrous scrap utilized per ton' will reach $353.51 . Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $360.00 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'North America - Average selling price (per ton) - Steel products metal margin per ton' will reach $602.30 . The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $499.00 .

Shares of Commercial Metals have demonstrated returns of +2.4% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CMC is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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Commercial Metals Company (CMC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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