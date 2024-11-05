Seeking Clues to Cogent (CCOI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Cogent Communications (CCOI) will report quarterly loss of $1.34 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 18.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $260.33 million, exhibiting a decline of 5.5% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cogent metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Corporate Revenue' at $119.40 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.9%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net-Centric Revenue' of $91.22 million. The estimate suggests a change of -3.9% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Service revenue- Non-Core revenue' will reach $4.50 million. The estimate indicates a change of -60.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Service revenue- On-Net revenue' stands at $135.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.6% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service revenue- Off-Net revenue' to reach $115.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of -11.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Customer Connections - Off-net' should arrive at 34,514. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 36,766 in the same quarter last year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Customer Connections - Non-Core' will likely reach 6,522. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 11,187.

Analysts expect 'Customer Connections - On-net' to come in at 88,701. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 89,623.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Customer Connections - Total' will reach 129,737. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 138,025.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'ARPU - Off-Net' reaching $1,469.27. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $1,156.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Total On-Net buildings' will reach 3,436. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,257 in the same quarter last year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'ARPU - On-Net' should come in at $574.69. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $475 in the same quarter last year.



Shares of Cogent have experienced a change of +5.9% in the past month compared to the -0.5% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CCOI is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

