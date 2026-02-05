Seeking Clues to Coca-Cola (KO) Q4 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Coca-Cola (KO) will report quarterly earnings of $0.57 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 3.6%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $12.05 billion, exhibiting an increase of 4.4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Coca-Cola metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Operating Revenues- North America' will reach $4.91 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Operating Revenues- Latin America' will likely reach $1.69 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.1% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Operating Revenues- Asia Pacific' to come in at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Operating Revenues- Bottling investments' should come in at $1.63 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +4.9% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Operating Revenues- Europe, Middle East & Africa' reaching $2.75 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +53.8% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Operating Revenues- Corporate' of $27.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +23%.

Analysts predict that the 'Operating Income- Europe, Middle East & Africa- Non-GAAP' will reach $926.93 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $788.00 million.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Income- Bottling Investments- Non-GAAP' will reach $196.35 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $202.00 million.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- North America- Non-GAAP' to reach $1.24 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.15 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating Income- Asia Pacific- Non-GAAP' at $347.36 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $318.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating Income- Latin America- Non-GAAP' should arrive at $989.48 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $998.00 million.

Over the past month, Coca-Cola shares have recorded returns of +14.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.5% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

