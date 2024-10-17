Seeking Clues to CN (CNI) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Canadian National (CNI) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $1.28 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.6% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $3.07 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.4%.

Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been adjusted downward by 0.8% to its current level. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some CN metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenue Ton Miles (RTM)' at 56,974.16 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 55.64 billion.

Analysts expect 'Diesel fuel consumed' to come in at 95.13 MGal. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 90 MGal.

Analysts forecast 'Gross ton miles (GTM)' to reach 110,599.90 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 108.22 billion in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, CN shares have recorded returns of -1% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +3.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CNI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.

