Seeking Clues to Citizens Financial Group (CFG) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Citizens Financial Group (CFG) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.88 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 12.8% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.01 billion, increasing 2.2% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 0.1% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Citizens Financial Group metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Efficiency Ratio' should arrive at 65.4%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 66.3%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Average Balances - Total interest-earning assets' at $196.18 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $198.47 billion.

Analysts predict that the 'Return on average common equity' will reach 6.8%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 6.7% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net charge-offs' will reach $175.17 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $184.00 million.

Analysts expect 'Book value per common share' to come in at $52.81 . The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $48.03 .

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Tangible book value per common share' reaching $34.32 . Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $30.61 in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio (CET1 Capital Ratio)' stands at 10.6%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 10.7% in the same quarter last year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Tier 1 Leverage Ratio' will reach 9.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 9.4%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Total Capital Ratio' should come in at 13.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.0%.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Nonaccrual loans and leases' will likely reach $1.62 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.53 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Tier 1 Capital Ratio' of 11.9%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 12.0%.

Analysts forecast 'Total Noninterest Income' to reach $572.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $553.00 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group have demonstrated returns of +18.2% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4% change. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CFG is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (CFG)

