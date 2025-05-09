Seeking Clues to Cisco (CSCO) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cisco Systems (CSCO) will announce quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its forthcoming report, representing an increase of 3.4% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $14.05 billion, increasing 10.6% from the same quarter last year.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Cisco metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue- Product' stands at $10.06 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +11.5% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenue- Services' will likely reach $3.82 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +3.8% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenue- Product- Security' reaching $2.19 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +68.3% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Product- Networking' to reach $6.76 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +3.6%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Product- Collaboration' will reach $1.00 billion. The estimate points to a change of +1.6% from the year-ago quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Service' of $2.71 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.54 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Non-Gaap Gross Margin- Product' should come in at $6.65 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6.04 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Cisco here>>>



Over the past month, Cisco shares have recorded returns of +5.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +13.7% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CSCO will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.