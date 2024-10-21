Seeking Clues to Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Analysts on Wall Street project that Cincinnati Financial (CINF) will announce quarterly earnings of $1.46 per share in its forthcoming report, representing a decline of 12.1% year over year. Revenues are projected to reach $2.53 billion, increasing 11.5% from the same quarter last year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Cincinnati Financial metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Earned premiums- Total' will reach $2.26 billion. The estimate points to a change of +11.3% from the year-ago quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Total revenues- Excess and surplus lines insurance' will likely reach $152.18 million. The estimate suggests a change of +11.9% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Property Casualty Insurance- Earned premiums' to reach $2.18 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +11.3% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Personal Lines Insurance- Earned premiums' to come in at $670.42 million. The estimate points to a change of +27.2% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Expense Ratio' will reach 29.9%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 30%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Loss and loss expenses' of 67.4%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64.4%.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Property Casualty Insurance Segment - Combined Ratio' reaching 96.9%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 94.4% in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Loss and loss expenses' should arrive at 65.3%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 64%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Loss and loss expenses' should come in at 64.7%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 64.9% in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Commercial Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' at 30.9%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 31.2% in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Excess and surplus lines insurance - Underwriting expenses' stands at 26.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 25.6% in the same quarter last year.

Analysts predict that the 'Personal Lines Insurance - Underwriting expenses' will reach 30.0%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 30.1% in the same quarter last year.



Over the past month, shares of Cincinnati Financial have returned +5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, CINF carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future.

