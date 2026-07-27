Seeking Clues to Cigna (CI) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

The upcoming report from Cigna (CI) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $7.58 per share, indicating an increase of 5.3% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $71.43 billion, representing an increase of 6.4% year over year.

Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Cigna metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services' reaching $61.57 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +6.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare' to reach $11.39 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.4%.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Cigna Healthcare- Premiums- U.S. Commercial - Total' will reach $8.43 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +5.8% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Evernorth Health Services- Pharmacy' will likely reach $56.91 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Medical Care Ratio - Cigna Healthcare' will reach 84.5%. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 83.2% in the same quarter of the previous year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Covered Lives By Market Segment - Medical Customers - International Health' should come in at 1.71 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1.69 million.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Medical Customers - U.S. Healthcare' at 16.60 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 16.36 million.

Analysts expect 'Medical Customers - Total' to come in at 18.32 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 18.05 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Insured - U.S. Healthcare' of 2.50 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 2.57 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - U.S. Healthcare' stands at 14.10 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 13.78 million.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Medical Customer Relationships - Behavioral Care' should arrive at 26.28 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 23.85 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Healthcare Medical Customers - Administrative services only - Total' will reach 14.61 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 14.22 million.

Over the past month, Cigna shares have recorded returns of +2.4% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), CI will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cigna Group (CI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.