Seeking Clues to Cencora (COR) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect Cencora (COR) to post quarterly earnings of $4.81 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 8.8%. Revenues are expected to be $80.76 billion, up 7% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.3% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Cencora metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Total U.S. Healthcare Solutions' to come in at $71.73 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +5.1% year over year.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total International Healthcare Solutions' will reach $7.25 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +1.1% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Operating income- International Healthcare Solutions' to reach $171.94 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $159.30 million.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Operating income- U.S. Healthcare Solutions' will likely reach $1.04 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $1.03 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.

Cencora shares have witnessed a change of -5.2% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +10.5% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), COR is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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