Seeking Clues to Catalyst (CPRX) Q1 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceutical (CPRX) will report quarterly earnings of $0.64 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year decline of 5.9%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $147.08 million, exhibiting an increase of 4% compared to the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain Catalyst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Product revenue, Net- FIRDAPSE' will reach $98.94 million. The estimate indicates a change of +18.2% from the prior-year quarter.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product revenue, Net- FYCOMPA' will reach $13.07 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -63.3%.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product revenue, Net- AGAMREE' to come in at $35.01 million. The estimate suggests a change of +58.8% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Product revenue,net' at $147.01 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4% from the prior-year quarter.

Shares of Catalyst have demonstrated returns of +20.6% over the past month compared to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +11.4% change. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), CPRX is expected to beat the overall market performance in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>> .

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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