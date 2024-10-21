Seeking Clues to Carrier Global (CARR) Q3 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Carrier Global (CARR) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $0.81 per share, reflecting a decline of 9% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $6.61 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 15.4%.

Over the last 30 days, there has been an upward revision of 3.7% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Carrier Global metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- HVAC' will likely reach $5.17 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +28.9% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Fire & Security' to come in at $586.40 million. The estimate points to a change of -36.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Refrigeration' to reach $945.45 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted Operating profit- HVAC' of $1.01 billion. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $833 million.

The consensus estimate for 'Adjusted Operating profit- Fire & Security' stands at $74.86 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $169 million.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Adjusted Operating profit- Refrigeration' should come in at $110.45 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Carrier Global here>>>



Over the past month, shares of Carrier Global have returned +2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +4.5% change. Currently, CARR carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), suggesting that it may outperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

It's only 1/9,000th the size of NVIDIA which skyrocketed more than +800% since we recommended it. NVIDIA is still strong, but our new top chip stock has much more room to boom.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $803 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

Carrier Global Corporation (CARR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.