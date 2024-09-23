Seeking Clues to CarMax (KMX) Q2 Earnings? A Peek Into Wall Street Projections for Key Metrics

Wall Street analysts expect CarMax (KMX) to post quarterly earnings of $0.85 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 13.3%. Revenues are expected to be $6.82 billion, down 3.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 2.3% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific CarMax metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

Analysts predict that the 'Net sales- Wholesale vehicles' will reach $1.22 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -8%.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Net sales- Other' at $170.83 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.3% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net sales- Used vehicles' reaching $5.44 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -2.7%.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Other sales and revenues- Extended protection plan revenues' should come in at $108.72 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.9% from the year-ago quarter.

Analysts forecast 'Number of stores - Total' to reach 247. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 240 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus estimate for 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Used vehicles' stands at $26.34 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $27.50 thousand.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross Profit per Unit - Used vehicles gross profit' will reach $2,265.61. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2,251 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Gross Profit per Unit - Wholesale vehicles gross profit' will likely reach $974.00. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $963 in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue per vehicle retailed (ASP) - Wholesale vehicles' should arrive at $8.29 thousand. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $8.92 thousand.

Analysts expect 'Unit sales - Total vehicles' to come in at 350,515. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 342,662 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Unit sales - Used vehicles' of 204,382. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 200,825 in the same quarter of the previous year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Unit sales - Wholesale vehicles' will reach 146,134. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 141,837.



CarMax shares have witnessed a change of -11.3% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), KMX is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term.

